'Dinner-time burglaries': Arrests made in series of Scottsdale home invasions

Three people have been arrested in connection to the so-called "dinner-time burglaries" in Scottsdale, the police department announced on March 11.

These are the first arrests in Scottsdale related to the ongoing investigation into South American Theft Groups targeting high-end neighborhoods. Thefts have been reported in Phoenix and Paradise Valley as well.

Phoenix has had at least three arrests so far.

Over in Scottsdale, the three suspects were arrested Sunday night and into early Monday morning.

"During that time, patrol officers, detectives, police drones and police helicopters were searching the neighborhoods around Pima and Yearling Roads after being alerted to subjects being in the adjacent desert area," Scottsdale Police said.

The first arrest was 32-year-old Grecia Romanduski Gaete Castillo of Chile. She was found near Pima and Yearling roads around 8:40 p.m. on March 10. The second and third arrests came simultaneously, around 6:30 a.m. on March 11 near Pima and Jomax roads.

One of those suspects is a 17-year-old from Chile and the second is 23-year-old Sebastian Jesus Parraguez Soto of Chile.

Grecia Romanduski Gaete Castillo

Police say the suspects were not armed when they were arrested. The three are in police custody and are accused of conspiracy and burglary-related charges.

The car Castillo was driving was impounded as evidence, police say. Items from burglarized properties were allegedly found inside of it.

"Scottsdale detectives are actively working on this case to determine if this group is connected with other cases in Scottsdale," police said.

Police say the group is targeting homes that back up to a wash or a golf course, breaking a window and going right for the primary bedroom and closet looking for valuables while people are out during the dinner-time hours.

They also believe the burglars are part of a South American organized crime group operating in the U.S. over the past two decades.

In at least one of these cases, someone was at home while the crooks broke in. There was no confrontation and the homeowner wasn't hurt.