Scottsdale 'dinner-time burglaries': Police warning residents on how to not fall victim

Scottsdale Police are warning residents to be alert after a string of high-end residential burglaries that began late last year.

Police believe the so-called "dinner-time burglaries" are part of a nationwide crime ring involving South American theft groups.

Scottsdale Police say at least 33 of these burglaries were reported at homes in affluent areas of north Scottsdale that appear to have started in October of last year with the most recent reported at the end of last month.

It's been happening in several other cities around the Valley as well.

Police say they are targeting homes that back up to a wash or a golf course, breaking a window and going right for the primary bedroom and closet looking for valuables while people are out during the dinner-time hours.

They also believe the burglars are part of a South American organized crime group operating in the U.S. over the past two decades.

In at least one of these cases, someone was at home while the crooks broke in. There was no confrontation and the homeowner wasn't hurt.

So far in the Scottsdale cases, no arrests have been made. In Phoenix, however, three people were arrested on Feb. 16.

Related article

"We believe that within Scottsdale, we have numerous burglaries that have the same MO. They're breaking the windows through the bedroom and getting in and stealing valuable items that are high-priced without being able to be traced. So that's why we do believe that this is the same group, but there are numerous groups throughout the Valley," Scottsdale Police said.

A town hall is being held at Highlands Church on Pinnacle Peak Road to update residents on the latest of this investigation.

The police chief will be there along with a crime prevention officer to offer tips on steps people can take to try and avoid being a victim of these burglars.