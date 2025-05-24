Scottsdale Police announce arrest of 'South American Theft Group' members

The Brief Seven members of the alleged "South American Theft Group" were arrested on May 23. Scottsdale Police were informed by other agencies that the group was coming to Arizona ahead of time. The theft ring was tracked for multiple days and they are accused of two robberies on the same day in Mesa and Tempe.



Seven members of an alleged "South American Theft Group" (SATG) were arrested on May 23 for two burglaries.

The group is accused of committing both burglaries on May 23 in Tempe and Mesa.

They are also accused of burglaries in California, Oregon and Washington.

The backstory:

According to Scottsdale Police, they learned from other agencies the group was headed to Arizona and booked a short-term rental near Camelback and Miller roads.

Police set up surveillance on the rental and followed the group as they coordinated and executed burglaries at the two homes.

The home in Tempe was burglarized around 12:25 p.m. and the Mesa home was burglarized about an hour later.

At 4 p.m. that day, SWAT team aided in conducting a search warrant at the property were all seven suspects were taken into custody and evidence of the burglaries was recovered by detectives.

The seven suspects include five people in their 20s and two in their 30s:

23-year-old Nicolas Rojas Leon

26-year-old Joan Sebastian Orozco-Vargas

38-year-old Andres David Sanchez-Novoa

26-year-old Natalia Isabella Ortiz-Daza

28-year-old Martha Juliana Echiverri-Guzman

32-year-old Lady Johanna Gueito

25-year-old Angie Paola Herandez-Manrique

What's next:

The stolen property, including a French Bulldog believed to be taken during a burglary in California, will be returned to the victims.