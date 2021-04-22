Expand / Collapse search

PD: Suspect accused of fatally shooting woman in north Phoenix apartment

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Suspect arrested after woman fatally shot in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX - A woman is being accused of manslaughter after another woman was fatally shot at an apartment near 15th Avenue and Peoria on April 21.

Police officers responded to a shooting call in the area Wednesday afternoon and found 24-year-old Dejahnique Jackson with a gunshot wound.

Jackson was taken to the hospital where she later died, officials said.

Detectives said they found probable cause to arrest 21-year-old Amelleonna Russell in connection with the shooting. She was booked into jail and faces a manslaughter charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

