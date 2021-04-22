PD: Suspect accused of fatally shooting woman in north Phoenix apartment

A woman is being accused of manslaughter after another woman was fatally shot at an apartment near 15th Avenue and Peoria on April 21.

Police officers responded to a shooting call in the area Wednesday afternoon and found 24-year-old Dejahnique Jackson with a gunshot wound.

Jackson was taken to the hospital where she later died, officials said.

Detectives said they found probable cause to arrest 21-year-old Amelleonna Russell in connection with the shooting. She was booked into jail and faces a manslaughter charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

