South Phoenix shooting leaves man dead, officer hurt

The Brief A shooting on Feb. 23 near 15th and Atlanta Avenues left a man dead and an officer hurt. Police say the man had a gun, and it went off as he was tackled by the officer, striking both of them. The unidentified man died at the hospital. The officer was treated at a hospital and released.



A shooting on Monday night in a south Phoenix neighborhood left a man dead and an officer injured.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say officers on the night of Feb. 23 responded to 15th and Atlanta Avenues for reports of a man who was pointing a gun at his daughters. Once at the scene, the officers were told the man was at a park across the street.

Officers followed the man, who began leaving the park on a bicycle. The man got off his bike and ran towards a home. Police say officers used a less-lethal tool on the man, but it was ineffective.

"A second officer got behind the man and attempted to apprehend the man using bodily force, as the officer and man fell forward to the ground the suspect’s gun went off striking the man and the officer," police said.

The man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital where he later died. The officer was also hospitalized, where he was treated and released.

What we don't know:

The man who died was not identified.

