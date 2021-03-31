PD: Suspect sought after vehicles shot at in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a shooting after two people were shot at while sitting in their vehicles in Glendale.
Glendale Police say officers responded to a call of shots fired just after midnight on March 31 near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a 20-year-old woman who had been shot while in her vehicle.
She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say a second vehicle was also shot at and the victim in that vehicle was hit by glass fragments but was not injured.
Witnesses reported to police seeing a man running from the scene after the shooting.
The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.
