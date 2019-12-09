PD: Suspect sought following shooting at Glendale business

Police say a man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting inside a Glendale business.

According to Glendale police, the shooting happened Monday morning near 95th Avenue and Camelback Road when a man who's believed to be an ex-employee entered the business and was involved in a disagreement with another man.

Police say the suspect shot the victim inside the business and then left the scene in his vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no longer an active threat to the business.