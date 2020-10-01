PD: Woman in custody following stabbing, fire in Glendale

Police say a woman is in custody following a stabbing and fire at a mobile home in Glendale.

According to Glendale police, officers responded to the scene near 51st and Glendale Avenues just after midnight on Oct. 1 for reports of a stabbing.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a man and woman who were involved in a domestic-violence incident. A fire was also started in the trailer where the couple lives.

The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the woman was taken into custody.

