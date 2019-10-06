PD: Woman killed, man injured following head-on crash in Phoenix

article

Phoenix police are investigating a head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man in the hospital.

The crash happened Saturday evening near 35th and Grand Avenues.

Police say a 29-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry was turning left onto Grand Ave. from Weldon Ave. and collided with a Ford Fushion driven by 25-year-old Heather Began. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died, and the man is being treated for serious injuries.

Investigators believe impairment and speed may be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.