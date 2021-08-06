Expand / Collapse search

PD: Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash in Prescott

By Brent Corrado
  (Prescott Police Department)

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - One person was killed after police say a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle in Prescott.

According to Prescott Police, a 38-year-old man driving a pickup truck was going west in the eastbound lane of State Route 89A near Granite Dells Parkway just before 1 a.m. on August 5 and crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing the 28-year-old driver.

Prescott wrong way crash2

  (Prescott Police Department)

The suspect suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital.

The victim's name has not been released.

"At this point it is believed that impairment may have been a factor in this crash," police said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 928-777-1988.

