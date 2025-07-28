Pedestrian hit, killed by police vehicle on U.S. 60
article
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - A deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a patrol car has shut down the U.S. 60 in the far East Valley.
What we know:
The collision happened on July 28 near the U.S. 60 and Silly Mountain Road.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a Hayden Police Department patrol car struck a pedestrian.
The eastbound lanes are shut down at Mountain View Road due to the crash.
What we don't know:
The pedestrian wasn't identified. The cause of the collision is unknown.
It's unknown when the highway will reopen, but DPS says the closure will be "extensive."
Dig deeper:
Hayden is a small town located southeast of Apache Junction, in Gila and Pinal Counties.
Map of where the crash happened