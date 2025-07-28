Expand / Collapse search
Pedestrian hit, killed by police vehicle on U.S. 60

Updated  July 28, 2025 6:49am MST
A deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a patrol car shut down the U.S. 60 in the far East Valley on July 28. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Hayden PD vehicle along the U.S. 60.
    • The crash happened on July 28 in the eastbound lanes near Silly Mountain Road.
    • The highway is shut down at Mountain View Road.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - A deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a patrol car has shut down the U.S. 60 in the far East Valley.

What we know:

The collision happened on July 28 near the U.S. 60 and Silly Mountain Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a Hayden Police Department patrol car struck a pedestrian.

The eastbound lanes are shut down at Mountain View Road due to the crash.

What we don't know:

The pedestrian wasn't identified. The cause of the collision is unknown.

It's unknown when the highway will reopen, but DPS says the closure will be "extensive."

Dig deeper:

Hayden is a small town located southeast of Apache Junction, in Gila and Pinal Counties.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Arizona Department of Public Safety

