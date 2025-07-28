Pedestrian hit, killed by police vehicle on U.S. 60

article

The Brief A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Hayden PD vehicle along the U.S. 60. The crash happened on July 28 in the eastbound lanes near Silly Mountain Road. The highway is shut down at Mountain View Road.



A deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a patrol car has shut down the U.S. 60 in the far East Valley.

What we know:

The collision happened on July 28 near the U.S. 60 and Silly Mountain Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a Hayden Police Department patrol car struck a pedestrian.

The eastbound lanes are shut down at Mountain View Road due to the crash.

What we don't know:

The pedestrian wasn't identified. The cause of the collision is unknown.

It's unknown when the highway will reopen, but DPS says the closure will be "extensive."

Dig deeper:

Hayden is a small town located southeast of Apache Junction, in Gila and Pinal Counties.

Map of where the crash happened