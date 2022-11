An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 10 in west Phoenix overnight.

The collision happened near the 83rd Avenue on-ramp at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Troopers say the victim was hit by a semi during the accident. It's unclear what that person was doing on the ramp at the time.

The ramp was closed for a few hours during the investigation.

