Arizona mother arrested after baby dies from apparent fentanyl overdose, PD says

A Tempe woman has been arrested in connection to the death of her toddler who police say overdosed on fentanyl.

Officers booked 32-year-old Gabrielle Marshall into jail on suspicion of negligent homicide, a felony.

Back in September, investigators say Scottsdale Police were called to a location where the woman's 13-month-old boy wasn't breathing. Paramedics took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the child was found with a pill under his tongue and holding a bag.

They say his mother administered Narcan to her son before paramedics also gave him the overdose treatment, but he didn't make it.

On Oct. 10, officials with Phoenix Police Department say Narcan was administered to an infant.

According to statements, officers responded to an injured person call at an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road, and when they arrived, they found the infant, who appeared lethargic with shallow breathing.

Police in Phoenix say another infant tested positive for fentanyl on Oct. 12.