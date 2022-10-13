Another infant tests positive for fentanyl in Phoenix, police say

Police in Phoenix say another infant has tested positive for fentanyl, the second such incident this week.

Phoenix Police say the latest incident happened at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 12 near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

The infant is expected to survive and was placed into the custody of the Department of Child Safety.

"At this time the investigation is ongoing, and an arrest decision has not been made," police said.

On Oct. 10, police said Narcan was administered to an infant near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road. The infant was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say they got a search warrant for the apartment of the infant's parents, where evidence of fentanyl was found.

No arrests have been made in that case.