Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Buckeye

Buckeye Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at Rainbow and Roeser roads.

According to a report, a man sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in an area where there is no crosswalk.

Rainbow Road is closed between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue for an investigation.

Dean Road and Watson Road can be used as alternatives for north-south traffic during the investigation.

