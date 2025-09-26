"Penis Man" graffiti suspect arrested: Tempe PD

The Brief Tempe Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a number of graffiti that feature the words "Penis Man." The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Tanner Ballengee.



Tempe Police say they have arrested the person they believe is responsible for a number of graffiti that feature the words "Penis Man."

What we know:

Per a statement released on Sept. 26, 36-year-old Tanner Ballengee was taken into custody on Sept. 25 in Phoenix.

The backstory:

Investigators say over the past several months, they have received "multiple reports of the phrase ‘Penis Man’ spray-painted on buildings in Tempe."

"Many of the incidents were not captured on video surveillance," read a portion of the statement. "Following a detailed investigation, detectives confirmed Ballengee’s involvement in two of the cases."

What they're saying:

"Graffiti is not a harmless act — it costs property owners money, hurts local businesses, and affects the look and feel of our neighborhoods," read a portion of Tempe Police's statement on Ballengee's arrest.

What's next:

Ballengee, according to police, admitted to committing the graffiti. He is accused of two counts of criminal damage in connection with incidents that happened near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard in July and August 2025.