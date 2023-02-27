Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A bans kids under 16 from dining in restaurant without parent

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
16
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until THU 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 1:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 3:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A bans kids under 16 from dining in restaurant without parent

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated February 28, 2023 11:17AM
Food and Drink
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Chick-fil-A bans kids under 16 from dining in Montgomery County restaurant without parent

A Chick-fil-A in Montgomery County is taking action after they say a series of "unacceptable behaviors" by children and young teens has forced them to "protect" their guests, staff and building.

LIMERICK, Pa. - A Chick-fil-A in Montgomery County is taking action after they say a series of "unacceptable behaviors" by kids and young teens has forced them to "protect" their guests, staff and building.

"We contemplated long and hard before posting this, but decided it was time," the Chick-fil-A on Buckwalter Road in Limerick said in a Facebook post that has since gathered significant support.

As of last week, all children under the age of 16 are now required to be accompanied by an adult when dining inside the Montgomery County fast food restaurant.

Chick-fil-A says the ban is in response to the repeated "unacceptable behaviors" of unaccompanied children and teens, including volume and explicit language, mistreatment of property, disrespect of employees and unsafe behaviors.

"As you can imagine, this is not a pleasant experience. We want to provide a comfortable and safe environment for our guests and our staff, and also to protect our building. Therefore, we cannot allow this to continue," read a post on the Chick-fil-A's Facebook page.

MORE HEADLINES:

Customers under the age of 16 are still allowed to come inside and purchase food, but they all must take it to go. 

"To those unaccompanied children and teens that have visited us and acted appropriately, we thank you. But we also apologize. Due to the numerous extreme behaviors of many of your peers, we must make a blanket rule covering anyone under the age of 16."

Chick-fil-A concluded their announcement with a message to parents:

"Parents, we are not blaming you. Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries. We simply can’t let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant. We encourage you to talk to your children and ask about behaviors they have seen and perhaps participated in."

Chick-Fil-A Inc. released a statement Monday afternoon stating that most restaurants are individually owned, like the Limerick location. These individually owned restaurants set their own policies, according to Chick-Fil-A Inc. 

Limerick police also did not have much to say about the situation, but they did tell FOX 29's Hank Flynn that they will not be adding patrols for the weekends. 