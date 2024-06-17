Pennsylvania woman dies in Sedona while on a hike in the heat, authorities say

A Pennsylvania woman died while hiking in Sedona with her husband and young daughters on June 14.

Deputies say the 44-year-old woman passed out on the Hiline Trail on Friday afternoon. They say it appears she suffered from heat exhaustion.

Deputies are reminding hikers there is little shade in the red rocks, and it gets extremely hot during the summer months in Arizona.

Sedona reached nearly 100 degrees on June 14.

