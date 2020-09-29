People with this first or last name can fly to Orlando for free

article

Visit Orlando and Frontier Airlines have teamed up to fly those wanting to vacation in Orlando to the city for free -- as long as you're named after it.

The #LoveOrlando promotion will fly those with the first or last name of 'Orlando' to the popular vacation destination for free!

“Like the hashtag says, we ‘#LoveOrlando’ and are thrilled to partner with Visit Orlando to welcome new and returning visitors to the mecca for family fun and entertainment,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing for Frontier Airlines. “Frontier proudly offers the most nonstop routes of any airline to Orlando International Airport and is the airline of choice for vacationing families and friends looking for an affordable travel option. Plus, we can’t wait to welcome all the folks named ‘Orlando’ on flights to their namesake destination.”

Here's how it works:

Those individuals with the first or last name ‘Orlando’ are eligible to receive a $250 Frontier Airlines travel voucher for a free (up to the $250 covered by the voucher) flight to Orlando International Airport between Oct. 13-20, 2020. You must complete an entry form HERE to be considered.

The entry period begins Tuesday, Sept. 29, and concludes at 11:59 p.m. MT on Oct. 5. Frontier airlines will then contact entrants to confirm.

If you're not named Orlando, no worries: there's still a deal for you. Frontier is offering sale fares for as low as $39. Also, now through Oct. 5, Frontier is accepting entries for a one-of-a-kind prize package that includes a four-night hotel stay at a Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive plus activities at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando, Icon Park and TopGolf Orlando and an Enterprise rental car. You can enter to win HERE.

