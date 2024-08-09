Peoria domestic-violence shooting leaves 1 hurt: PD

article

One person was hurt in a shooting on Friday morning in Peoria.

The shooting happened on Aug. 9 near 91st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Peoria Police say an adult was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It's unknown if any suspects are in custody.

"This appears to be an isolated domestic violence incident," police said. "Our officers are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting."

No further details have been released.

Map of where the shooting happened