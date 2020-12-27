Peoria firefighters help deliver baby on Christmas Day

Peoria firefighters made a special delivery on Christmas Day - the best gift of all.

Crews helped bring a baby into the world after the mother wasn't able to make to the hospital in time, and ultimately ended up giving birth inside their fire engine.

Peoria Fire posted a photo of the mom and baby and Twitter moments after her birth, and both appear to be happy and healthy.

"While most people are sleeping and waiting for Santa, the crew of Engine 191 & Rescue 191 made a Christmas delivery of their own," officials wrote on Twitter. "Congratulations, mom and baby are doing great."

