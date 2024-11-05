Peoria man accused of killing his 2-year-old stepchild

The Brief Hein Lwin, 26, was arrested for the death of his 2-year-old stepchild. Peoria Police say Lwin abused the child at a home near 108th and Olive Avenues on Oct. 24. Lwin is accused of first-degree murder.



A Valley man has been arrested for murder in the death of his young stepchild.

Peoria Police say officers and firefighters on Oct. 24 responded to 108th and Olive Avenues after 26-year-old Hein Lwin reported that his stepchild was choking on a cloth.

The child was taken to a hospital but died three days later.

"During the investigation, it was determined Hein physically abused the child multiple times, causing serious physical injuries," police said.

Lwin was initially arrested for attempted murder, aggravated assault and child abuse, but police say charges were amended to first-degree murder after the child died.