Peoria man accused of kidnapping son, killing child's mother has charges dismissed

A man accused of kidnapping his infant son in a custodial dispute that led to the death of the boy’s mother has had his charges dismissed, court documents confirmed on Feb. 18.

The state motioned to dismiss the charges because "it is in the interest of justice," according to a court document. The state court granted the motion.

FOX 10 has reached out to authorities for more details behind the dismissal, but officials have not yet responded.

Eric Maes told police he intentionally struck the woman with her stolen van, police in Peoria said on Feb. 11.

A judge had ordered last week that Eric Maes, 30, remain jailed in lieu of $2 million bail on suspicion of premeditated first-degree murder, kidnapping in apprehension of injury, endangerment and theft of means of transportation.

Maes was arrested last week in Phoenix in a wash area after he was spotted in Phoenix and tried to run from officers, police said. He was caught after evading police for nearly 24 hours.

Police say the public was key in his capture.

"It was a citizen in Phoenix who believed they saw him in the area," said Sgt. Amanda Gaines with Peoria Police. "Phoenix police responded, they got into a short foot pursuit with him, and he was taken into custody."

The 10-month-old boy named Abel was found in good health, but police said his 30-year-old mother, Brittany Martie of Phoenix, died from injuries suffered Tuesday after her van was driven off with her son inside.

Police initially said while Maes was still at large that Martie was injured after she grabbed and held onto the van.

However, a police probable-cause statement released Thursday said Maes was interviewed by police Wednesday evening and admitted stealing the van and fighting with the boy and Martie inside the vehicle.

Maes said Martie jumped out of the moving van and that he turned it around and intentionally struck Martie as she stood on a sidewalk, the statement said.

The van was stolen from outside a home where Maes’ adult sister had been babysitting the boy, the statement said.

Police said a resident in the neighborhood called 911, reporting hearing a woman yelling "stop, stop, help, help" from inside the van and, after the van did a U-turn, that the person walked down the street and "found a woman wrapped around a fire hydrant."

Possible blood and possible handprints were found on the front of the van after it was found abandoned early Wednesday, the statement said.

Brittany's cousin, Juliann Davis, said she was "absolutely disgusted" by the details surrounding her death.

Police say Maes abandoned 10-month old Abel at a friend's house in north Phoenix, who called 911 after finding the infant. The baby was released to Mae's side of the family, but Brittany's relatives say Abel should be with them.

"Abel is separated from the only home that he knew, separated from the family he lived with, separated from his sister," said Davis.

Police initially said Maes lived in Sun City but the probable-caused statement released Thursday said he was a transient who "has no place to live."

The statement also said Maes said told police he was a methamphetamine user and had smoked it earlier in the week.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Maes who could comment on his behalf. The records said one would be appointed for him.

