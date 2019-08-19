Peoria Police: Centennial High School student accused of having gun in backpack

article

Officials with Peoria Police Department say a 16-year-old student of Centennial High School is accused of bringing a gun onto school grounds Monday.

According to a statement released by police Monday afternoon, the teen, who was not identified, was arrested at around 10:00 a.m., after school administrators caught him smoking marijuana wax in a school restroom. The teen then told school administrators that he had a gun, and a School Resource Officer later found a 9mm handgun with 11 rounds in the magazine inside the student's backpack.

The teen, according to police, claimed he was holding the gun for another person, but he did not provide any information as to who the person was. The teen did not make any threats toward the school or others. The teen has been booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of carrying a weapon on school grounds, in addition to drug charges.

FOX 10 has obtained a letter sent by Principal Bill Sorensen of Centennial High School to the parents of those who attend the school.

Dear Centennial Parents and Guardians,

This letter is to notify you that a student was arrested on our campus today for bringing a loaded gun to school. Our administrative team acted quickly once this was brought to our attention and immediately involved our School Resource Officer. While no threats were made against students, staff or our school, weapons or any item that disrupts the educational process are never allowed on our campus.

As today is a Modified Monday, a meeting was held to update all Centennial teachers and staff members regarding the incident. In addition, we want to provide support for students who may feel anxious hearing this news. Our counseling team will be available for students who need to talk through any fear or concerns they may be experiencing.

A reminder to our families that I still believe there is no other place like our public schools where there are more staff 100 percent committed to the safety and well-being of students. At Centennial, the safety of our students and staff is our first priority.

Any information regarding this incident can be reported to the Safe School line at 623-486-6199 or the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

The "Modified Monday" mentioned in the letter refers to students being released from class two hours earlier than their regular release time on Mondays during the school year. Classes began at Centennial High School on August 7.