Peoria Police need help locating missing man with medical conditions

A man, 35, is missing out of Peoria as of Sunday, Nov. 1, the police department said, and is asking for the public's help finding him.

Danny Lara is a white male, five feet and 10 inches tall, about 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red tank top and jean shorts, the department said.

He went missing on foot around 2:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Bloomfield Road.

"Danny has cognitive issues, mental health issues and other medical conditions which require medications. Officers have been actively looking for Danny, but have not been able to locate him," the department said.

Lara does not have a cell phone or money with him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.