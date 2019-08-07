Perkins restaurants up for sale as company files for bankruptcy

article

Multiple Perkins locations are closing as the restaurant chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy proceedings, according to a press release.

Monday, Perkins & Marie Callender's announced it is selling its Perkins business and a segment of its Foxtail bakery business as part of Chapter 11 restructuring.

As part of the process, a number of "underperforming" Perkins locations have closed, including locations in Chanhassen, Minneapolis-Riverside and St. Cloud. All remaining restaurants will be open and operating as usual.

The sale will allow the restaurants to maintain their usual employee compensation and benefit programs, and make payments for goods and services in the normal course.

Perkins & Marie Callender's said it is continuing discussions with investors and potential buyers.

