Person burned trying to stop fire from spreading at Phoenix home

By
Published  June 4, 2024 7:19pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Photo from the Phoenix Fire Department

PHOENIX - A fast-moving fire in Phoenix burned a victim, destroyed a home, RV and detached shed on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home near 17th Street and Indian School Road around 5:30 p.m. on June 4.

"The fire appears to have started near an external garage and quickly spread into a nearby recreational vehicle, while also spreading into a home," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade.

A person who tried to stop the flames suffered minor burns and is at a local burn hospital for treatment. Phoenix Fire doesn't know if the person lived inside the home.

No firefighters were injured while battling the fire in 100+ degree heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

