Person of interest in Avondale girl's shooting death in custody: PD

Avondale Police say a person of interest in the shooting death of a West Valley teen has been arrested on unrelated charges.

What we know:

In a statement, police identified the person of interest as 18-year-old Emilio Andrew Rivera.

"Mr. Rivera was previously in a relationship with the victim in this case," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Avondale Police did not elaborate on the unrelated charges that Rivera was arrested on.

The backstory:

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Rhiana Kemplin, was shot at an apartment complex near Rancho Santa Fe Boulevard and McDowell Road on Nov. 8. Police said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and died on the same day.

Friends describe Kemplin as being as full of life as it gets and someone who was always the person looking to include others.

"She was all about 'just be you,' because at the end of the day, if you're happy, it doesn't matter what anybody else thinks," said one of Kemplin's friends, Meryssa Perkins.