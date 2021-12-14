Person killed in Lake Pleasant boat fire: authorities
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A person died in a boat fire at Lake Pleasant on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Peoria Fire-Medical Department says.
Police will be investigating the incident.
The victim hasn't been identified.
This is a developing story and no further information is available.
