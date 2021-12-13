Mesa woman comes back from appointment to find her home on fire

A Mesa woman says she lost everything in a fire at her home, including her pets, and her family's Christmas presents.

The fire broke out on Dec. 13 near Main Street and Gilbert Road.

Stevi Ware says she took a rideshare to a doctor's appointment and when she returned, her house was engulfed in flames.

Ware's two kittens and a 6-year-old cat were inside the home at the time of the fire.

"We don't have anywhere we can go," Ware said. "We do not know what we can do. We are waiting to hear from Red Cross, but I don't know, I really don't know. We have no money. I am freaking out."

Ware said this Christmas is the family's first together and that she had just bought all the presents that are now destroyed.

