5 hospitalized, including Surprise Police officers, following apartment fire
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Crews with the Surprise Fire-Medical Department responded to reports of a fire on the night of Monday, Dec. 13, and it led to several hospitalizations.
An apartment unit caught fire near Litchfield and Bell roads, and smoke spread to several other apartments, displacing at least 8 residents.
When crews arrived, the fire was "smoldering," then was extinguished. A victim who was suffering from smoke inhalation was rescued through a window and taken to the hospital.
Four officers with the Surprise Police Department were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and are going to be OK. No firefighters were hurt during the incident.
The cause of the fire isn't known.
Related Stories:
- Woman accused of shooting 2, killing 1 outside her Peoria home
- Man hit, killed by car in north Phoenix: police
- ‘We had so many plans’: Mother killed in apparent Phoenix road rage shooting
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement