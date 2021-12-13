Man hit, killed by car in north Phoenix: police
article
PHOENIX - A man died at the hospital after he was hit by a car Sunday night near a north Phoenix intersection, police say.
According to Sgt. Andy Williams with Phoenix Police, 60-year-old James O'Connor "fell or stumbled" into the road and was hit by a vehicle at about 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 near Seventh Street and Bell Road.
O'Connor was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the crash.
Impairment and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash, police said.
Arizona Headlines
- ‘We had so many plans’: Mother killed in apparent Phoenix road rage shooting
- 4 critically hurt, including a teen, in a Phoenix five-car crash, fire department says
- Coconino County officials seek to identify man after his remains found near Flagstaff
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.