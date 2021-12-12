4 critically hurt, including a teen, in a Phoenix five-car crash, fire department says

article

Four people are in critical condition, including a teenager, after a five-car crash on Sunday, Dec. 12, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

At around 6:30 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Jomax Road, fire crews found five people who were hurt, and three of them, fire officials say were laying on the ground. The fourth needed to be cut out from the car.

The fifth victim didn't want to be taken to the hospital, said Phoenix Fire Captain Scott Douglas.

The victims who are in critical condition and are at the hospital include two men, a woman and a 14-year-old girl.

Details about what caused and led up to the crash haven't been released.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the crash.

