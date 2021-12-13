Retired ASU Police sergeant killed by hit-and-run driver

The Arizona State University Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired police sergeant who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Dec. 10.

Sgt. Albert Phillips was hit near Mill and Forest avenues and police say the driver took off. Phillips was taken to a nearby hospital but later died.

The ASU Police Department released a statement, saying they're heartbroken over the sudden loss of Phillips. "Over his 27-year career, he touched many lives and left a lasting legacy that will never be forgotten," the statement read, in part.

