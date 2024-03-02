Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area
6
High Wind Warning
until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

PETA protesters disrupt Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show

By Chris Williams
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Stations

Victoria Beckham's Paris runway show disrupted by PETA protesters

Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show was disrupted by PETA protesters. (Credit: PETA via Storyful)

PARIS - PETA protesters took front and center when they disrupted Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show in Paris.

The organization released footage showing protesters walking the runway in shirts reading "Animals aren’t fabric" and signs reading "Viva Vegan Leather."

At least three protesters disrupted the show and each was removed by security guards. 

ef94127c-

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Victoria Beckham attends the premiere of "Lola" at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Similar protests have been held in Milan, New York, and London.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 