Phoenix 2-car crash badly hurts young child, teen and man, fire department says

A two-car crash in Phoenix sent three people to the hospital, including a child, teen, and man, the fire department said.

The crash happened at the intersection of 66th Street and Bell Road. When rescue crews arrived at the scene, one of the cars was on its side and inside that car were the three victims.

A young child, a teenager, and a man are all in critical condition at the hospital, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.

There's no more information on this crash.