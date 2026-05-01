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Nancy Guthrie: May 1 marks three months since mom of "Today" host disappeared

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Updated  May 1, 2026 7:22am MST
Nancy Guthrie
FOX 10 Phoenix
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Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for three months. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
    • The FBI is reportedly analyzing DNA evidence found at Nancy's home, including hair samples.
    • A reward of over $1 million is being offered in the case. Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for three months after authorities say she was taken from her southern Arizona home against her will.

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. After she disappeared, the FBI released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

New photos released in search for Nancy Guthrie

The sheriff's department asked for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

Nancy Guthrie: Investigators seek help with video

Nancy Guthrie: Investigators seek help with video

As crews continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, investigators are also asking people who live in the area to check their surveillance video for anything unusual. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has more, from Tucson.

TMZ says they received multiple notes in connection to Nancy's disappearance, with the sender demanding bitcoin for information. In the latest note, TMZ reported the sender claimed to have seen Nancy in Mexico with her alleged abductors.

Nancy Guthrie: TMZ says it received another demand letter

Nancy Guthrie: TMZ says it received another demand letter

TMZ reported it received another demand letter in connection to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. Jakson Buhaj with TMZ explains.

What's next:

The FBI is reportedly analyzing DNA found at Nancy's home, including hair samples.

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Gone in the Night: The Search for Nancy Guthrie | Special Report
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Gone in the Night: The Search for Nancy Guthrie | Special Report

From the chilling moments captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera to the technical forensic snags stalling the FBI’s progress, we examine the evidence and alleged missteps that have defined this mystery in the Catalina Foothills north of Tucson.

What you can do:

Savannah says her family is offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of Nancy. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Nancy Guthrie

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen:

The Source: The Pima County Sheriff's Department, the FBI, and previous FOX 10 reports.

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