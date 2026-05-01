Nancy Guthrie: May 1 marks three months since mom of "Today" host disappeared

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The Brief Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for three months. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The FBI is reportedly analyzing DNA evidence found at Nancy's home, including hair samples. A reward of over $1 million is being offered in the case. Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI.



Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for three months after authorities say she was taken from her southern Arizona home against her will.

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. After she disappeared, the FBI released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

New photos released in search for Nancy Guthrie

The sheriff's department asked for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

TMZ says they received multiple notes in connection to Nancy's disappearance, with the sender demanding bitcoin for information. In the latest note, TMZ reported the sender claimed to have seen Nancy in Mexico with her alleged abductors.

What's next:

The FBI is reportedly analyzing DNA found at Nancy's home, including hair samples.

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What you can do:

Savannah says her family is offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of Nancy. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Nancy Guthrie

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: