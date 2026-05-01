Shayna Feinman: Reward offered in case of missing Arizona woman

The Brief Shayna Feinman hasn't been seen since March 9, 2024. Authorities say Feinman went missing after she never showed up to her friend's house in the Seligman area. Her phone was later found on a nearby property. Anyone with information is asked to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.



A $20,000 cash reward is being offered for information on the case of an Arizona woman who hasn't been seen for over two years.

The backstory:

Shayna Feinman went missing on March 9, 2024. She was believed to be walking to a friend's house in the Peach Springs-Hyde Park area near Seligman. Feinman never showed up at her friend's house and her phone was found on a nearby property.

Feinman was last seen wearing sweatpants with athletic-style shorts over them, a hoodie, and green hiking boots. She is 5'4", 140 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

Dig deeper:

Two men who authorities say were the last people to see Feinman are not cooperating with the investigation and were arrested by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office in 2024.

What you can do:

Authorities ask anyone who lives in the Seligman to check camera footage for anything that seems suspicious or relevant to the case.

If you have any information on Feinman's whereabouts, you're asked to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. You can also submit a tip online at yavapaisw.com.

Shayna Feinman

Map of Seligman: