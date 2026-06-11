Man allegedly used Fireball and cigarettes to burn down Phoenix apartment during eviction

The Brief Phoenix police are recommending multiple counts of arson against a man who allegedly set three separate fires at an apartment complex where his family was being evicted. The suspect allegedly targeted a leasing office drop box, a laundry room trash can and his own apartment unit between March and June 2026. The final fire completely destroyed an apartment unit and displaced multiple residents after the suspect allegedly used liquor and a cigarette to ignite furniture.



A Phoenix man is accused of multiple arsons after authorities say he set a series of fires at his apartment complex in retaliation for being evicted.

What we know:

According to court documents, Christopher Duncan Everhart, 29, admitted to intentionally starting three separate fires at the Alta Vista Village Apartments over about a three-month period. The final blaze on June 8 completely destroyed an apartment unit and displaced several neighbors.

Christopher Everhart (Maricopa County)

Timeline:

The series of incidents began on March 4 at the complex near 39th Avenue and Grand Avenue. Everhart had received eviction paperwork the previous day. Investigators said he admitted to lighting a piece of paper on fire and placing it inside the mail drop box for the leasing office, stating the fire was started in response to the eviction notice.

On April 1, a second fire occurred inside a laundry room at the complex. Court documents state Everhart admitted to pouring a bottle of Fireball whiskey into a trash can inside the laundry room and lighting it on fire after being served with additional eviction paperwork.

The situation escalated on Monday when a fire broke out inside Apartment 105. The residents of that unit, including Everhart, were actively being evicted, and the apartment locks were scheduled to be changed that day.

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Surveillance video captured Everhart, his wife and his mother-in-law leaving the apartment within minutes of the fire being discovered.

Dig deeper:

Following his arrest, Everhart admitted to pouring Fireball whiskey on two sofas and two mattresses inside the apartment and lighting them on fire using a cigarette, according to the probable cause statement. Everhart told investigators he was upset at the apartment complex manager for evicting his family and wanted to get back at them.

Everhart reportedly said his mother-in-law was involved in the arson and urged him to do it while they were inside the apartment, while his wife acted as a lookout with full knowledge of the plan. Both women were interviewed by investigators and provided the same account of the June 8 fire.

What's next:

Everhart is due in court on June 17. Authorities noted that charges may be submitted against both women at a later date.