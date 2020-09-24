Phoenix 20-30 Club donates 10,000 masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

A special donation of 10,000 masks was made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley on Sept. 24 by the Phoenix 20-30 Club.

The masks were distributed to the children at the clubs and it was a nice gesture.

The Phoenix 20-30 Club is a philanthropic organization dedicated to helping underprivileged children and they've been in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for many years.

Members of the organization donated masks to 16 branches on Thursday. One of those stops was the branch in Phoenix near 44th Street and McDowell Road.

Sean McGraw, the president of the Phoenix 20-30 Club says this year, they were supposed to host a back to school shopping event for the kids, however that didn't happen because of COVID-19, so they had to make some changes.

"We were looking for creative ways to give back and because we serve kids, knowing that they needed masks to stay protected and be healthy and be in the classroom and around their peers. This was the most important thing we can do at the time."

Director of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, Jared Byrd said, "We are so appreciative of the Phoenix 20-30 Club, great partnership. Once all this happened, they also stepped in and donated $15,000 to just help with our operations. They were one of the first groups to step in and see how to support us."

