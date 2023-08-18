Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Aug. 18-21

There are a few traffic closures in the Valley that drivers need to be aware of this weekend.

I-17

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be closed between Greenway and Northern Avenue for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB

On-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers in the Scottsdale area can take Loop 101 eastbound to SR 51 southbound, then get on I-10 westbound to get past the closure. 19th or 35th avenues are also possible routes.

Loop 303

Loop 303 eastbound will be shut down between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 for a new interchange project.

When: 8 p.m. Friday - 6 p.m. Saturday

Alternate route: Northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to SR 74 eastbound.

-

Loop 303 westbound will be shut down between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Westbound SR 74 to Lake Pleasant Parkway southbound.

-

Loop 303 eastbound will be restricted to one lane between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Other closures

32nd Street northbound and 40th Street southbound will be shut down between I-10 and Broadway Road.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alertnate route: ADOT says detour routes marked with signs will be in place.

-

The I-10 EB on-ramp at 32nd Street will be closed until September.

Learn more: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory