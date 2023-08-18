Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Aug. 18-21

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

There are a few traffic closures in the Valley that drivers need to be aware of this weekend.

I-17

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be closed between Greenway and Northern Avenue for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

  • Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB
  • On-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers in the Scottsdale area can take Loop 101 eastbound to SR 51 southbound, then get on I-10 westbound to get past the closure. 19th or 35th avenues are also possible routes.

Loop 303

Loop 303 eastbound will be shut down between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 for a new interchange project.

When: 8 p.m. Friday - 6 p.m. Saturday

Alternate route: Northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to SR 74 eastbound.

-

Loop 303 westbound will be shut down between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Westbound SR 74 to Lake Pleasant Parkway southbound.

-

Loop 303 eastbound will be restricted to one lane between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Other closures

32nd Street northbound and 40th Street southbound will be shut down between I-10 and Broadway Road.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alertnate route: ADOT says detour routes marked with signs will be in place. 

-

The I-10 EB on-ramp at 32nd Street will be closed until September. 

Learn more: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory