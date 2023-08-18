Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Aug. 18-21
There are a few traffic closures in the Valley that drivers need to be aware of this weekend.
I-17
The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be closed between Greenway and Northern Avenue for a pavement improvement project.
The following ramps will be closed:
- Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB
- On-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road
When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday
Alternate routes: Drivers in the Scottsdale area can take Loop 101 eastbound to SR 51 southbound, then get on I-10 westbound to get past the closure. 19th or 35th avenues are also possible routes.
Loop 303
Loop 303 eastbound will be shut down between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 for a new interchange project.
When: 8 p.m. Friday - 6 p.m. Saturday
Alternate route: Northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to SR 74 eastbound.
-
Loop 303 westbound will be shut down between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday - 5 a.m. Monday
Alternate route: Westbound SR 74 to Lake Pleasant Parkway southbound.
-
Loop 303 eastbound will be restricted to one lane between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Other closures
32nd Street northbound and 40th Street southbound will be shut down between I-10 and Broadway Road.
When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday
Alertnate route: ADOT says detour routes marked with signs will be in place.
-
The I-10 EB on-ramp at 32nd Street will be closed until September.
Learn more: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory