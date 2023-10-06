Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Oct. 6-9

There's a few closures and restrictions to be aware of on Valley freeways this weekend.

US 60

The eastbound lanes of US 60 will be closed at Greenfield Road for bridge work.

The on-ramps at Val Vista Drive, Gilbert Road and Stapley will also be shut down.

The on-ramp at Greenfield Road will stay open.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit early and use Baseline, Southern or Broadway Road to get around the closure.

State Route 143

The southbound SR 143 ramp to I-10 westbound will be closed for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The I-10 WB on-ramp at Broadway Road will also be shut down.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: ADOT recommends taking University Drive westbound to 40th Street, then head south to get on I-10.

I-10

I-10 westbound will be restricted to one or two lanes in the West Valley between Dysart and Verrado Way for pavement work.

When: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory