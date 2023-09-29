Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2

Heads up, drivers! Here's the latest Phoenix-area freeway closures going into effect this weekend.

I-10

In the Goodyear-Buckeye area, the eastbound lanes will be shut down between Loop 303 and Dysart Road for pavement sealing.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 303 ramps to I-10 EB

I-10 EB on-ramp at Perryville Road/187th Avenue

When: 11 p.m. Friday - 2 p.m. Saturday; Sections will be reopened as work continues

Alternate routes:

Exit early and take Van Buren/McDowell to Dysart to get back on I-10

MC 85 eastbound

Southbound Loop 303 drivers can exit at Indian School/Thomas, then take Cotton Lane to McDowell Road

Northbound Cotton Lane/Loop 303 drivers can take Van Buren Street

-

The eastbound lanes will also be shut down between Verrado Way and Loop 303 for pavement sealing.

When: 11 p.m. Saturday - 2 p.m. Sunday; Sections will be reopened as work continues

Alternate routes:

Traffic exiting to Verrado Way can head south to Yuma Road, then north to Cotton Lane to get on I-10

MC 85 eastbound

State Route 143

The southbound lanes of the expressway will be closed between Loop 202 Red Mountain and I-10 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The Loop 202 WB ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard will be closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes:

Take Loop 202 westbound to I-10 eastbound at the SR 51 Mini-Stack to get around the closure

Loop 202 eastbound to Loop 101 southbound, then take US 60 westbound

Use 44th Street to access the airport from Loop 202

-

The I-10 westbound ramp to SR 143 northbound will be closed for a traffic shift.

The I-10 WB on-ramp at Broadway Road will also be closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes:

Sky Harbor traffic can exit I-10 at 24th Street or Buckeye Road

Use the I-10 WB on-ramp at 40th Street

Learn more: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory