Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
4
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2

By
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix-area freeway closures this weekend

Watch out for closures on I-10 and SR 143 this weekend.

Heads up, drivers! Here's the latest Phoenix-area freeway closures going into effect this weekend.

I-10

In the Goodyear-Buckeye area, the eastbound lanes will be shut down between Loop 303 and Dysart Road for pavement sealing.

The following ramps will be closed:

  • Loop 303 ramps to I-10 EB
  • I-10 EB on-ramp at Perryville Road/187th Avenue

When: 11 p.m. Friday - 2 p.m. Saturday; Sections will be reopened as work continues

Alternate routes:

  • Exit early and take Van Buren/McDowell to Dysart to get back on I-10
  • MC 85 eastbound
  • Southbound Loop 303 drivers can exit at Indian School/Thomas, then take Cotton Lane to McDowell Road
  • Northbound Cotton Lane/Loop 303 drivers can take Van Buren Street

-

The eastbound lanes will also be shut down between Verrado Way and Loop 303 for pavement sealing.

When: 11 p.m. Saturday - 2 p.m. Sunday; Sections will be reopened as work continues

Alternate routes:

  • Traffic exiting to Verrado Way can head south to Yuma Road, then north to Cotton Lane to get on I-10
  • MC 85 eastbound

State Route 143

The southbound lanes of the expressway will be closed between Loop 202 Red Mountain and I-10 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The Loop 202 WB ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard will be closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes:

  • Take Loop 202 westbound to I-10 eastbound at the SR 51 Mini-Stack to get around the closure
  • Loop 202 eastbound to Loop 101 southbound, then take US 60 westbound
  • Use 44th Street to access the airport from Loop 202

-

The I-10 westbound ramp to SR 143 northbound will be closed for a traffic shift.

The I-10 WB on-ramp at Broadway Road will also be closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

 Alternate routes:

  • Sky Harbor traffic can exit I-10 at 24th Street or Buckeye Road
  • Use the I-10 WB on-ramp at 40th Street

Learn more: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory