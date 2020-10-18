Phoenix breaks 1989 record for most 95°+ days in a year

article

The records keep coming.

Phoenix tied the record for most 95°+ days in a year, with a total of 166 total days as of Oct. 18. A day later, the 1989 record was broken as the Valley reached a high of 97°.

Just days ago, Phoenix beat the record for most days at or above 100°.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke: