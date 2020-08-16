Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Cancer Support Network holds virtual gala

Community Cares
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Cancer Support Network's fourth annual fundraiser and gala looked a little different this year.

A socially distant group gathered at the Chateau Luxe while other guests bid on a silent auction online.

Setup started earlier in the week, and even though much of the action was virtual, there was still a lot of work to be done.

"This is kind of the first virtual gala that I have seen, so it's really exciting to be a part of it," said on participant. "I think going forward we will definitely start to see more of these virtual/hybrid events where you have a smaller group and you also stream it."

Streaming was a group effort. 

"PTSN was founded four years ago in honor of my sister Annie, who passed away from a really rare type of bone cancer called Ewing's sarcoma," said founder Jenny Martin.

Martin says that now more than ever, there is a need for support and a need to find a way for donors to feel sfae so cancer patients and their families can feel the same way.

"There are a lot of amazing cancer organzations here in the Valley and across the country that help a lot of people, but what we have realized is that there are a lot of gaps in those services - so what we do is we fill in those gaps," said Martin.

Bidding in the silent online auction runs through midnight Aug. 16.

Participate here: https://secure.givelively.org/event/phoenix-cancer-support-network/4th-annual-friendraiser-gala/pcsn-annual-friendraiser-gala-2020


 