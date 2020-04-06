Phoenix dispensary told to stop selling coronavirus ‘stabilizer’
PHOENIX - Arizona’s top prosecutor has ordered a Phoenix dispensary to stop marketing its products as treatments for the coronavirus.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich says he sent a cease-and-desist letter to YiLo Superstore Dispensary on Friday over claims of having a “Coronav Immunization Stabilizer Tincture.” Brnovich’s office had been alerted to promotional text messages as well as a website tying the product to the novel coronavirus.
Brnovich said in a statement Monday that attempts to exploit consumers during a public health crisis will not be tolerated.
Brnovich’s office says the Food and Drug Administration has not approved any vaccine to immunize against, prevent or treat COVID-19. The marketing of the product could be a violation of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.
The web page has since been taken down.
