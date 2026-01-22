Gabriel Facio: Apache Junction street renamed after fallen police officer

article

The Brief A street and a park in Apache Junction have been renamed to honor a fallen police officer. Officer Gabriel Facio died in 2025, following a shooting while he was on duty. "Our thoughts go to Facio every time his picture, name, or story comes up," said the far East Valley community's police chief.



Apache Junction renamed a street and park on Jan. 22 to honor police officer Gabriel Facio, who was shot and killed while on duty in June 2025.

"He was a loving man who wanted to do everything for this community," said Police Chief Michael Pooley.

The backstory:

Officer Facio was shot on June 2 after responding to reports of a man with a gun near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road. Facio died days after he was shot.

The suspect in the shooting, 37-year-old Roger Nunez, was shot by officers but survived. He is being held on a $2 million bond for multiple charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller has announced that his office will seek the death penalty against Nunez.

Big picture view:

Davis Drive in the Radiance community is now known as Officer Facio Drive, as seen on the street sign. The street sign is solar-operated, so when times get dark, it will light up to remind the community of the light he gave and the life that was lost.

What Happened Today:

On Jan. 22, many spoke about the metaphorical light Facio shined in his community. He meant so much to so many, and supporters wanted to make sure his memorial would always have that same light.

"Our hearts are broken," said Chief Pooley. "Our thoughts go to Facio every time his picture, name, or story comes up, and we all deal with grief in our own way."

Dig deeper:

"Being here is difficult," said Anna Facio, who is Facio's daughter. "You relive the moment, kind of replay it in your head—what happened and why it happened."

Anna said the time since her father's death has been hard.

"Our world completely stopped and that’s how it’s been ever since," Anna said.

When asked about the man accused of taking her father, Anna offered a message of peace.

"We pray for him, and we forgive him," she said. "We do."

What's next:

A park in the Blossom Rock neighborhood will also bear Facio's name, along with a bench in his honor.