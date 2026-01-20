Expand / Collapse search

Suspected DUI crash sends boy to hospital; frozen chicken recalled in several states l Morning News Brief

Published  January 20, 2026 10:00am MST
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

From a young boy fighting for his life after being hurt in a suspected DUI crash to a large recall of frozen chicken products that affects multiple states, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 20.

1. ‘He’s so strong'

Jaxx with his parents, Gabrielle Dunlap and Matthew Pierce.

What we know:

A 7-year-old boy remains in critical condition with life-altering spinal injuries following a suspected DUI crash Friday at 19th and Southern avenues.

What you can do:

The family of the child, Jaxx, created a GoFundMe account to help with medical bills and future accessibility needs as he faces multiple surgeries.

2. Crash leads to I-10 closure

A two-car crash partially shut down Interstate 10 on Tuesday morning near Verrado Way in Buckeye.

What we know:

A two-car crash partially shut down Interstate 10 on Tuesday morning near Verrado Way in Buckeye. The freeway has since been reopened.

What we don't know:

One person was taken to a hospital, but their condition is unknown.

3. Recall alert

This latest recall covers frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast products sold in seven states, including Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

4. Trump threatens more tariffs

President Trump has threatened a 200% tariff on French wine and champagne. Here’s why, and what we know.

5. Seeing smoke? 

Happening on Tuesday, if you see smoke in the area of Lost Dutchman State Park, no need to worry because a one-day pile burn project is being conducted by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

A look at today's weather

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day in the Valley with a high in the mid-70s.

