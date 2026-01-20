Arizona weather forecast: Unseasonably warm temperatures in Phoenix

The Brief The Phoenix area is expected to reach a high of 75 degrees Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Unseasonably warm weather will continue through the work week before a late-week storm system brings potential rain and snow to parts of the state. Forecasters say significant uncertainty remains regarding the storm’s track and timing from Friday through Sunday.



Temperatures will be warmer than normal, but a late-week storm may bring big changes to the state.

Today:

The Valley will cool into the upper 40s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures around 75 degrees.

Later This Week:

The rest of the work week will gradually cool into the low 70s. Temperatures will still be unseasonably warm this week, but not as warm as last week, or as record-breaking.

A late week storm could bring rain chances to the Valley and other parts of Arizona on Friday through Sunday. Snow may be possible, depending on the track the storm takes. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to what this storm will do. Stay updated here!

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com