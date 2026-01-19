‘He’s so strong’: Family shares story of 7-year-old injured in suspected DUI crash

The Brief A 7-year-old boy remains in critical condition with life-altering spinal injuries following a suspected DUI crash Friday at 19th and Southern avenues. Phoenix Police processed the other driver for driving under the influence, but the individual was released pending the results of an ongoing investigation. The family of the child, Jaxx, created a GoFundMe account to help with medical bills and future accessibility needs as he faces multiple surgeries.



A 7-year-old boy has been left with life-altering injuries after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his family’s vehicle in south Phoenix on Friday night.

The backstory:

Phoenix Police say the Jan. 16 collision at the intersection of 19th and Southern avenues. Investigators processed the other driver for driving under the influence at the scene, though he was released pending the results of the investigation. Charges are possible as the investigation continues.

What they're saying:

Gabrielle Dunlap said her son, Jaxx, remains in critical condition. According to his family, the boy suffered severe internal damage and a spinal injury that may prevent him from walking again.

"My son is in critical condition, and he's fighting for his life right now," Dunlap said. "He's lost the ability to walk."

The family was traveling to a relative's home when the crash happened. While all four people in the vehicle survived, Jaxx faces a long recovery and multiple surgeries. Despite his injuries, his mother said the boy remains "full of life" and has been communicating with his parents in the hospital.

"He's so strong," Dunlap said. "If he makes it through this, we’re going to figure it out for him. We just want to have the best life for him, whatever may come."

She says she'd love to find a wheelchair that Jaxx could do wheelies in.

Jaxx with his parents Gabrielle Dunlap and Matthew Pierce

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identity of the other driver. What led up to the crash is still under investigation.

The family has established a GoFundMe account to assist with mounting medical bills and future accessibility needs.